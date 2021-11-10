Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.00) EPS.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 2,109,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,633. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

