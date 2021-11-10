Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

NYSE RCUS traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,732. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

