Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

