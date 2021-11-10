APYSwap One Day Volume Reaches $588,284.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $588,284.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00073441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,830.92 or 0.99997968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,673.10 or 0.06992275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00020037 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

