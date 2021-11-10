Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,771. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.67.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.