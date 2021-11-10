ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $1.77 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $155.65 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00071979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,718.95 or 0.99408610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.41 or 0.07012493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019715 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 87,935,563 coins and its circulating supply is 87,728,869 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

