APENFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.72 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $87.72 million and approximately $235.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.