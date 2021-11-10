Anthony Li Hsieh Buys 182,150 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

