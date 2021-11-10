Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Gena L. Ashe Sells 997 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

