Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 178,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,658. Annexon has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Annexon by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

