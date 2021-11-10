Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AOMR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.