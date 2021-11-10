Analyzing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Baidu alerts:

This table compares Baidu and Alfi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.43 $3.44 billion $19.17 8.43 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baidu and Alfi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 17 0 2.80 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $283.89, suggesting a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baidu beats Alfi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.