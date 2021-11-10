Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

11/4/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/4/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

10/6/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

NASDAQ GTHX remained flat at $$15.08 during trading on Wednesday. 5,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,722. The stock has a market cap of $641.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 249,908 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

