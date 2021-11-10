Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $101.54

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.54.
STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
State Street stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. 1,170,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $100.69.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
