Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $167.25

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

