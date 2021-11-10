Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) PT at C$41.53

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWEL shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

JWEL opened at C$39.22 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$39.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

