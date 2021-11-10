Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $99.00

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Hess alerts:

HES traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.