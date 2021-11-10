Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $46.25

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $4,295,000.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 7,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,699. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

