Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. 938,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

