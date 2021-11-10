Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 219,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,754. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

