Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce sales of $460.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $14,555,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.