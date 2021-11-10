Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post sales of $4.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

GPC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.86. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $137.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

