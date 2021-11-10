Amundi Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Amundi bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.