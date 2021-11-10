Amundi Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $646,106. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

