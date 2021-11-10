Amundi Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,415,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

