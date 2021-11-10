Amundi Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Amundi bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

AGYS opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

