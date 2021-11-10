Amundi Invests $211,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

MRCY opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

