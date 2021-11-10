Amundi Buys Shares of 15,621 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.36.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
