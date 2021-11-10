Amundi Buys Shares of 15,621 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

