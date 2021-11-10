Amundi Buys New Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Amundi bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

