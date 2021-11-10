Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.37)-($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 693,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,092. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

