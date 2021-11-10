Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,334. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.