American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.61. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,145. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.