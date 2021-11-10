American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

American Superconductor stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 454,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,918. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.