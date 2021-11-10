American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 22,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,161. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

