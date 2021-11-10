AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $609,664.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $609,664.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

