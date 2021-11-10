AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 35,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMC opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

