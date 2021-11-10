AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 35,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AMC opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.
