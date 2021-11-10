Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,226 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 376.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $182.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.37. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.76 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

