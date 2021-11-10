Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

