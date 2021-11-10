Amalgamated Bank Buys 16,401 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 676.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

CCOI opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 644.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

