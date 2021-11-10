Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after acquiring an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

