AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 42,450 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the quarter. Agilysys comprises about 4.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.67. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

