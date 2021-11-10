AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 39,822 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up 3.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Chase worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chase by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chase by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chase by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,210 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

