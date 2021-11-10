AltraVue Capital LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,221. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

