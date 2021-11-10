Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,874. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

