Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

NYSE AYX traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.