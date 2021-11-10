Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $69.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. 136,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,064. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,950,230. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.