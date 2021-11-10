AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,527. AlloVir has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $94,573.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,311. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

