Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €232.00 by UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €227.83 ($268.04).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €203.30 ($239.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €196.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €206.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.