Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALIT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 72,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,316. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

