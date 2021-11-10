Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.00 and traded as high as C$10.02. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 363,540 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.40.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -173.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.74%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.